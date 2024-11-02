Get alerts:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend payment. The dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on its common stock is set to be disbursed on December 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024.

Operating as a significant global manufacturer of titanium dioxide products, Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has continually sought to deliver value to its investors. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns while maintaining a steady financial performance.

For more information regarding the dividend payment or general investor inquiries, individuals can reach out to Bryan A. Hanley, the Senior Vice President and Treasurer, at 972-233-1700.

The company’s ability to consistently provide dividends exemplifies its dedication to shareholder interests and its strategic financial management approach. Investors and stakeholders alike can anticipate the forthcoming dividend distribution as a sign of Kronos Worldwide’s ongoing efforts to create value for its shareholders.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Kronos Worldwide’s 8K filing here.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also