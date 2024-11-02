Landsea Homes (LSEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Landsea Homes to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSEA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

