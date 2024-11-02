Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 205,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 103,041 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LVS opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

