Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 205,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 103,041 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands
In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS
Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LVS opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Las Vegas Sands
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.