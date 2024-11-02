Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,414,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 3,649,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,276.0 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
