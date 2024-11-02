Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,414,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 3,649,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,276.0 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

