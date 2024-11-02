Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Leidos worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Leidos by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $182.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.19. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.