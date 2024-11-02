Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23). 194,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 564,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Longboat Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.28 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.85.

Longboat Energy Company Profile

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

