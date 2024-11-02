Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $144.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $97.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.16.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

