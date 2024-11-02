Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 185,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,817,000 after purchasing an additional 168,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,711,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $6,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $73.65 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

