LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $191.63.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

