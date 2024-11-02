LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 64,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

NYSE:LYB opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

