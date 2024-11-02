Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 560,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 424,895 shares.The stock last traded at $289.60 and had previously closed at $259.34.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

