Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex comprises about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

