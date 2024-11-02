Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is American Planning Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

American Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 192.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $410.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.77 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 35.61%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.03.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

