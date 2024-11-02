MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 2.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $300.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $255.75 and last traded at $249.77. Approximately 7,732,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,536,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.88.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 68,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,688 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 9,900.0% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 973.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

