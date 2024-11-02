MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 2.3% on Disappointing Earnings

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $237.00 and last traded at $241.70. Approximately 9,023,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,515,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.31.

The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.88.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $377,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.91 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

