Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading 6.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $61.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Middlesex Water traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $65.30. Approximately 21,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 134,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

Separately, Baird R W downgraded Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.13%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

