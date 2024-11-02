Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,400.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 251,106 shares of company stock worth $236,451 in the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

