Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,394 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 552.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,589,000 after acquiring an additional 873,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 230.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 705,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

