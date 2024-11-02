Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in OneMain by 32.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NYSE OMF opened at $49.79 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,792 shares of company stock worth $2,032,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

