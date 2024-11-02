Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $849,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Down 1.7 %

LNTH opened at $107.98 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.