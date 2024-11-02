Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 4,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.
