My Personal CFO LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

My Personal CFO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 60,044 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 195,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,521,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.93 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,244 shares of company stock worth $37,776,954. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.