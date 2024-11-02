NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,406.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

