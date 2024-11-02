National Bank Financial Forecasts BBU FY2024 Earnings

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.3% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 156,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $307,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 767,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 681,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.