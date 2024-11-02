National Bank Financial Lowers Earnings Estimates for goeasy

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$372.40 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%.
Get Our Latest Analysis on goeasy
goeasy Price Performance
GSY stock opened at C$174.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$114.90 and a 1 year high of C$206.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$181.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.67.
goeasy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.
Insider Transactions at goeasy
In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total value of C$846,000.00. Insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.