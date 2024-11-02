National Bank Financial Lowers Earnings Estimates for goeasy

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$372.40 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$218.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$219.33.

goeasy Price Performance

GSY stock opened at C$174.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$114.90 and a 1 year high of C$206.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$181.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.67.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total value of C$846,000.00. Insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

