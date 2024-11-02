Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGM. UBS Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $232,001,015.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,732,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

