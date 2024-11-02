Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.84. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

