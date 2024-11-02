Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $125.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. Insiders own 19.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

