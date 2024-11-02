Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Arcellx Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $86.17 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,542,166.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,851.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $111,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,542,166.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,851.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,556 shares of company stock worth $5,033,845. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 246.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,514,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

