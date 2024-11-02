Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

American Well Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE AMWL opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. American Well has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 84.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $57,183.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,772.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $40,742.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,247.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $57,183.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,772.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,640 shares of company stock worth $173,939 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 7,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 416,387 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 2,690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 419,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 404,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,833,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,665,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

