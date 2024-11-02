NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,631,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,601,041.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $736,991. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

