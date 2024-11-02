New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.81. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $144.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,391,230.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $12,462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,391,230.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,516,270 shares of company stock valued at $291,803,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

