Newmont (TSE:NGT) Cut to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.43. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$39.96 and a 12-month high of C$81.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of C$6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 5.509887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -35.62%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

