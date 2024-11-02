This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nikola’s 8K filing here.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nikola
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?