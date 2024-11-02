Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,182 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

