Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 35.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 42.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

NYSE LUV opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

