Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,306 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 598,788 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,188,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 785,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 321,785 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,560,000 after buying an additional 176,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE STAG opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.