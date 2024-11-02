Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,863 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Shares of DLTR opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

