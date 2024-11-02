Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $6,506,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 124,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

