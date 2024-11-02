Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic Outlook of MFIN Q4 Earnings

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.14. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

