NuScale Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 27,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,502 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $153,188.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,188.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $2,108,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,356. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.25. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

