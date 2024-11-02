This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nutriband’s 8K filing here.
Nutriband Company Profile
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nutriband
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?