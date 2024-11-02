Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Receives Full Patent Approval for AVERSA™ Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) has recently disclosed that the Chinese National Intellectu

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

