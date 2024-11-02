NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 905.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $144.42.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,516,270 shares of company stock valued at $291,803,127 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

