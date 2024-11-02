Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD opened at $3.12 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

