Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OPAD opened at $3.12 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
