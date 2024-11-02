Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,021,000 after acquiring an additional 815,817 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average of $190.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

