OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.