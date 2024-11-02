OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
OptimumBank stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
