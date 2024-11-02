Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY24 guidance at $6.77-7.07 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.71 million. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.27%.

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

