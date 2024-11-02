Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY24 guidance at $6.77-7.07 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.71 million. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $100.84.
Insider Transactions at Otter Tail
In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
