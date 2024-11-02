Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,632 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tilray by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 355,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,077.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156,524 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

