Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at about $329,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTC opened at $6.14 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

