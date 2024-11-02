Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at about $329,000.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTC opened at $6.14 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.