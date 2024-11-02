Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 31.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,658 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,245,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth $4,783,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Argan during the second quarter worth $3,168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Argan during the second quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Director James W. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,444.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James W. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,444.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,314,660.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,879 shares in the company, valued at $28,606,257.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,703 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 over the last three months. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Argan Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Argan stock opened at $136.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $138.04.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Articles

